Kids flashlights, dumbbell handles top Recall Roundup

TULSA, Okla. — A wide variety of items are on this week's recall roundup, including some that could end up under your Christmas tree.

Halo is recalling children's projector flashlights as a child can disassemble it and get to the batteries, posting ingestion and choking hazards.

The flashlights should be taken away and parents can contact Halo for a full refund.

Impex Fitness is recalling its dumbbell handles, acknowledging that the locking collars can slip, dropping the weights when held perpendicular to the floor and posing an impact injury hazard.

Customers should stop using them and contact Impex for a free set of replacement locking collars.

Procter & Gamble announced last week that it had issued a voluntary recall for a handful of Old Spice and Secret spray-on antiperspirants due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

The Food and Drug Administration says that P&G issued the recall after detecting benzene in the spray-on products. The FDA says it has linked benzene to cancers like "leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow" and other blood disorders.

MORE >>> P&G recalls spray-on Old Spice, Secret antiperspirants after detecting cancer-causing chemical

E-filliate is recalling wireless headphones that can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.

Users should immediately stop using the headphones and contact E-filliate for a free replacement.

