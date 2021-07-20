Elderly Tulsa woman finds solution against termite infestation

TULSA, Okla. — When an elderly Tulsa woman discovered pests may be eating away at her home, she called the 2News Oklahoma Problem Solvers for assistance, when she feared their long-time warranty was ending up worthless.

This is an update to the story we first brought you last month.

Simply returning home one day in April, was something Marcia Judy may never forget.

"When we saw the swarm it was unbelievable and shocking," she first told us last month.

A swarm of termites greeted her inside.

And those were the live ones.

The dead ones were all over the carpet in nearly every room.

"I had no idea they were burrowing into my house at the time, once it happened I was devastated," Marcia says.

Thank goodness, Marcia and her family thought, her deceased husband had contracted with Terminix more than a quarter of a century ago, made every time on time, and had four inspections every year.

So this termite infestation would be taken care of, along with any damage, at least that's what the contract says.

"We did get people out from Terminix right away to look at the swarm, which we left all over the carpet, and they went under the house, and the inspection found definite damage."

But after that inspection, Marcia says there was radio silence for several weeks.

Follow-up calls went unanswered.

And when they called the local office, Marcia says there wasn't even a record of the damage in their account.

So the family contacted the 2News Oklahoma Problem Solvers, and we touched base with Terminix, and it wasn't long until crews got rid of the termites and repaired the damage.

"It's brand new, all new, down to the studs," Marcia told us after the work was done.

At first, Terminix told us "...there were gaps in communication.... and a slight delay in getting the customer's information to our claims management partner...."

And now that repairs are complete, Terminix says "...we were so happy to be able to help our longtime customer and her family in their time of need. Termites can cause extensive damage to homes, but with a termite contract from Terminix, our customers can rest assured that their homes are protected..."

Marcia says, "We were very happy, they were very efficient and came in and got that fixed. Showed me the damage and what they were replacing, they were very good."

Marcia says she and the family are finally relieved, that termites are no longer gnawing away at her home.

