2 Works for You viewer raises concerns about warranty offer letter

TULSA, Okla. — If you're a PSO customer, you may have received an offer asking if you'd like to pay a monthly premium for a home repair protection plan.

This letter said that a plan from HomeServe USA would pay for any repairs to the exterior electric lines leading to your home, including the weatherhead, meter base, and other equipment you'd usually be responsible for paying for if damaged. If you think that's a good deal for you, it's a legit offer.

But Lisa emailed us when her dad received this letter from PSO. Because instead of covering electrical equipment, it said it covers water lines buried on his property, the lines leading from the water meter to his house, and the lines that are the homeowner's responsibility to repair, if ever needed.

"My veteran, elderly dad received this letter. I'm curious if it's a scam because I'm not understanding how a water line has anything to do with electric service," Lisa said.

The 2 Works for You Problem Solvers we got in touch with PSO and HomeServe USA. The companies said this is not a scam.

This statement said, "Water Service Line Coverage is a popular product with many customers. Many times, these products are offered to customers who have already signed up for Exterior Electric to let them know about other products that HomeServe has to offer."

So again, that particular offer is not a scam. But Lisa did the right thing by checking on it. Experts said scammers target victims of any age, but it's a good idea to talk to your elderly parents or grandparents about potential scams, so they don't become a victim.

