Wagoner Academic Team prepares for another championship season

WAGONER, Okla. — Most people know about Wagoner's dominance in 4A football, but the school has also become a dominant force in Academic Bowl.

AP and Honors Math teacher John French is the team’s coach.

"We compete against Cassia Hall, Holland Hall, and Bishop McGuinness. We give them a run for their money every single year," said Coach French. "And I think that's important considering that they're the most expensive private schools in the entire state, so that says something about our small school. We have like 80% free and reduced lunch and that we can hang with those schools is kind of neat."

Wagoner not only hangs, but it's the 2016 and 2022 State Champion and 2023 runner-up.

Team Captain Morgan Johnson was there those last two years.

"Our first time was when I was a freshman. We had a really good team. We were really successful, and there weren't really many points that we thought we were going to lose," said Johnson. "Last year, it was a lot closer because there were a lot better teams in our state. We ended up losing by a single question, and that game ended up costing us state."

Joining this team is a family tradition for Hank Hardin. His brother and sister were both academic bowlers.

"This year's team is probably our best team so far," said Hank Hardin. "And I think we have a very chance to win state this year."

It takes brainpower to compete in these chairs. In addition to Advance Placement classes, there's a lot of outside preparation.

"We have a specific kid that does just award shows, for instance, like the Oscars, because they ask us everything in the academic team. They ask us everything from calculus questions to who won the Oscar last year for Best Picture, so we have to cover every single possible kind of question. It runs the gamut," said French.

These students are smart and wise beyond their years. They know the lessons they learn here will take them well beyond competition.

"It requires a lot of communication, it builds trust, and I think it just works well with a lot of skills that you develop in your life," Johnson said.

Making this a group of winners, no matter what.

"Success breeds more success! We have a great group of kids here," says Coach French.

"We're mostly known for football, and now that we have two back-to-back state championships- it's pretty good to be good at academics as well," adds Hardin.

Another big win is that Coach French was also named Academic Coach of the Year in 2019. You can learn more about the team here.

