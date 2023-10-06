Covering Green Country: Wagoner

WAGONER, Okla. — A city of 7,846, Wagoner sits southeast of Tulsa.

Wagoner began as a "crossroads community" on the Missouri, Kansas and Texas Railway where the Kansas and Arkansas Valley Railway would intersect.

On June 5, 1887, a fireman for the railway moved his family from McAlester to build a small hotel in Wagoner. The Oklahoma Historical Society says others followed, and by the summer of 1888, there were three hotels and two general stores.

Oklahoma Historical Society

Wagoner was officially incorporated as a town in 1896, making it the first incorporated town in Native territory.



There are 11 properties in Wagoner listed in the National Register of Historic Places, including the First National Bank of Wagoner, St. Episcopal Church and many territorial-era homes.

Wagoner was a hot spot during the Civil War, with Union and Confederate soldiers stationing in the area. The town also saw the Battle of Flat Rock in 1865.

Oklahoma Historical Society

Wagoner is home to the Sequoyah Bay State Park. Sitting next to Fort Gibson Lake, there are lots of opportunities to disconnect and get into nature in Wagoner.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

