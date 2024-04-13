Positively Oklahoma Update: Trail of Tears Art Show Sneaker Art

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The 53rd annual Trail of Tears Art Show runs until May 11 at the Cherokee Springs Gallery in Tahlequah.

It is the longest-running juried native art competition in Oklahoma. The show is free and open to the public, and all the art is available for purchase, including a pair of sneakers from Semurai Designs.

Jeremy Thompson with Semurai Designs won an honorable mention in the diverse category for hand-painting this year's entry, called A. SEM.ILATION, which he tells 2 News, is one of his proudest works. This is Thompson's second year entering the show.

Last year's entry received the Trail of Tears award.

Positively Oklahoma featured Jeremy and his brother with the shoes they made and gave to actor Tom Hanks when he was in Tulsa last year.

The brothers are also showing their work at Indigipopx in Oklahoma City at the First Americans Museum this weekend.

You can learn more about the Trail of Tears art show here.

Click here to learn more about Samurai designs.

