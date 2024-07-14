Positively Oklahoma Update: Reed meets Roker

NEW YORK CITY, New York — This week is a dream come true for a Sand Springs boy.

12-year-old Reed Secondine appeared on the Today Show.

"From Tulsa, Oklahoma, I want to be the next Al Roker!" Reed said in the headlines of the famous NBC morning show.

Positively Oklahoma introduced you to this young forecaster in May with dreams of someday becoming an Oklahoma Chief Meteorologist.

12-year-old passionate about weather

He already has a home studio and got some radar software for his birthday.

This past week, he accomplished another goal while vacationing with his family in New York City when Al Roker interviewed him live in the Today Show crowd.

The family is back from that trip and is now planning a trip to the 2 News Oklahoma studio.

