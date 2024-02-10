Positively Oklahoma Update: Oklahoma City Thunder birthday surprise for local teen

Two years ago, 2News introduced you to Eddie Jett, a Coweta teen with a big love of basketball who dreamed of suiting up and playing in a game.

However, a rare disorder called 1P36 chromosomal deletion syndrome kept him on the sidelines. "His doctors said he wasn't supposed to walk or talk or eat. He wasn't supposed to make it this long, and Eddie said, watch me, watch me do it," said Skylar David, Eddie's Mom.

During our original story, we watched as a team surprised Eddie Jett with his time to shine and a chance to play on the hardwood in a real game on a real team. It was a moment that brought everyone to tears.

Well, now Eddie Jett has accomplished another hoop dream. Last week, he turned 16, and to celebrate, he attended his first NBA game.

His mom tells 2News that a family member sent our story to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they surprised Eddie with a backpack brimming with goodies like a t-shirt, buttons, and a note inside. Rumble, the mascot, even invited Eddie and his family to the court for a picture after the game.

The game went into double overtime, and the Thunder won!

Happy 16th birthday, Eddie Jett!

You can check out the original story here.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.