Positively Oklahoma Update: National Anthem Graduation Goal Accomplished

JENKS, Okla. — A local teen living his American dream has reached another milestone: Joshua Taylor has graduated from high school.

Positively Oklahoma first brought you the story of this Jenks High School student during his junior year.

He was on a mission to sing the National Anthem 100 times in venues across Green Country before his May 2024 high school graduation.

Jenks Junior Pursues Unique American Dream

It was a patriotic passion project combining his love for music and American history.

"I have a real strong passion for America and our veterans. With every war that has gone on, WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, people have sacrificed their lives, and the National Anthem becomes more and more important as time goes on," said Taylor.

This fall, we updated you that he had completed that mission by the beginning of his senior year.

In front of a packed gymnasium just after lunch on Friday, Sept. 8, Taylor sang his 100th National Anthem during the Jenks Pep Rally for the 2023 MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl.

He went on to create a new goal of singing the Star-Spangled Banner in all 50 states.

"My dream is to sing on the National Mall in front of the Lincoln Memorial on July 4, with fireworks coming up behind me," Taylor said.

Upon his High School Graduation, Taylor tells us he's sung in four states and has invitations to sing in 10 more. Also, his total number of National Anthem performances is 132.

Joshua will head to The University of Oklahoma in the fall to major in Vocal Performance and minor in US History. He was recently named to the OU President's Community.

If you'd like to invite him to sing for your group, you can reach him at starspangledsinger76@gmail.com .

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.