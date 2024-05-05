Positively Oklahoma Update: Nature Pop Lego Exhibit closing soon

TULSA, Okla. — This is the final weekend for Nature Pop, the Lego exhibit at Tulsa Botanic Garden.

It features more than 40 larger-than-life Lego animal and insect sculptures that we featured back in April.

Art of Lego in bloom at Tulsa Botanic Garden

On the exhibit’s last day, Thursday, May 9, the Garden will be open until 8 p.m. and will feature live music from Hot Toast Music Company from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lawn games and food and drinks are available for sale starting at 5:30 p.m.

Members of the Oklahoma LEGO Users Group will be at the Garden from 2 to 6 p.m. to help families build their own LEGO creations.

Tulsa Botanic Garden is open Tuesday through Sunday and the exhibit is included with Garden admission.

For more information or admission tickets, tap here or call 918-289-0330.

