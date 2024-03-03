Positively Oklahoma Update: Hope’s Crossing Camp registration

TULSA, Okla. — Spring may be in the air, but we're looking ahead to summer in this Positively Oklahoma update. Registration is now open for Hope's Crossing Camp.

2 News highlighted this free day camp for kids ages 7-15 with cognitive or physical disabilities in Positively Oklahoma as it celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2022.

Last year 2 News spoke with camp director, Susan Pierce about the opportunities Hope's Crossing Camp provides.

"They're 9-15 in age and have all kinds of disabilities. From cancer to cerebral palsy to spina bifida. Our goal is to help them have a good summer and have a good week helping them have fun doing something they would normally not get to do," Pierce said.

The camp's mission is to provide life-changing experiences for campers that are fun, challenging, and socially enriching.

It's held at Camp Loughridge in West Tulsa each year in early July.

The camp's website shows this year's camp is scheduled for July 1-5. Registration will be open until May 1st. Counselors are also needed.

