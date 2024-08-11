Watch Now
POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA UPDATE: Christmas Concert fundraiser tickets on sale

TULSA, Okla — A taste of Christmas in August! Tickets are now on sale for a big Christmas concert benefitting Lisa Bain Ministries.

Positively Oklahoma has featured the work the non-profit does all over the community from outreach with the children of The Little Lighthouse to the prayer quilts they hand out in their Resilience boxes.

The eighth annual Grady Nichols Christmas show benefits the non-profit.

It features singers like Andy Chrisman, Kelly Ford, and many others. Lisa Bain says they have a few surprises in store for this year.

The concert is December 10 at 7 p.m. but a presale is underway now, you can get them here.

