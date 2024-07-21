Positively Oklahoma Update: Call for Child Filmmakers

TULSA, Okla. — A local author and filmmaker who has been featured in Positively Oklahoma throughout the years is using her talents to inspire the next generation.

Dr. Tamecca Rogers, who recently released her award-winning film, Ameka and her Magical Crown, is teaming up with Emmy-nominated producer Charla Fonseca to offer "Keepin' it REEL: Script to Screen" summer camp for kids.

The camp is for ages 10 through 18 and runs July 29 through August 1 at OSU-Tulsa.

Dr. Rogers says, "When our aspiring filmmakers finish the program, they will have a short 5-minute film to enter in film festivals. The camp teaches everything from pre-production to post-production."

Dr. Rogers is also offering free tuition.

"Aspiring filmmakers just need to send me a 30-second video explaining why they would like to participate in our film camp," she said.

Dr. Rogers is a best-selling author, publisher, filmmaker and public speaker.

We first introduced you to her during the pandemic when we highlighted a series of children's books celebrating Black History that she co-authored with her son.

