POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Tulsa man creates Caps 4 Cancer to champion others

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is transforming a challenging diagnosis into a meaningful legacy. He is providing hope and comfort, one cap at a time.

"I'm a firm believer we put the armor of God on to battle things like Cancer because in and of ourselves we can't defeat it," said Bret Rosser.

Rosser is a Cancer warrior on a mission.

"I don't know if I have 6 months to live or 6 years to live, but Pancreatic Cancer, it's going to take you."

This is why Rosser isn't wasting any time.

"When you get that diagnosis, the first thing you think is, I'm not going to make it until Christmas," he said. "Well, I've celebrated three Christmases with my family, so I'm very blessed."

And he's committed to blessing others through his charity Caps 4 Cancer.

"One day, I noticed a really nice display at all the cancer wards around Tulsa from the Asbury Women's Ministry where they hand crochet caps for women."

But he says there weren't any for men. So, he decided to provide free hats for men fighting Cancer and dealing with hair loss from Chemotherapy.

"Just giving them the confidence- that they can walk around one, they're warm but two, and they look good," said Rosser.

Bret reached out to the owner of Boston Scally Company caps, just hoping for a discount. He was blessed with more.

"I said this is what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to raise money to buy your caps to give to cancer patients, and his first response was- I'm sending you 15 to start," said Rosser.

Right around Thanksgiving, Rosser handed out his first cap at Saint Francis Cancer Center. In the three months since he tells 2 News Caps 4 Cancer has given out 160 more.

Nurses help identify the patients and distribute the caps. They say the reaction has been heartwarming.

Registered Nurse Whitney Griffith said, "We'll bring a few different colors and sizes; they just smile big. They pick the one they want and immediately put it on."

Now, the charity is expanding to include children's caps. Rosser said, "I can just imagine a bunch of little boys running around St. Jude's with our caps on."

Rosser's dedication and the charity's generous donations have made this possible.

He said, "We'll take care of all the administrative costs. So they can be assured that 100% of the money they give us goes straight to buying caps to raise awareness to improve men's lives."

He's not just talking about Oklahomans.

"My dream is to be nationwide," said Rosser.

And while he dreams of the future, he's also planning for the future of Caps 4 Cancer.

"I have enlisted my three children to carry this on. They know what to do. It's amazing that this will survive me," said Rosser.

Which is how, even on the rough days, this Cancer warrior still finds a way to feel good.

"If I were to focus just on my illness, I'd be worthless. But if focusing on others makes me live a little longer, I'm good with that," said Rosser.

If you'd like to learn more about Caps 4 Cancer or donate, you can find that here.

