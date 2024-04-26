Positively Oklahoma: Northeastern Oklahoma Teacher of the Year

TULSA, Okla. — A high school English teacher from Claremore Public Schools is the 2024 Aeros Awards of Excellence Northeast Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

Jill Andrews tells 2 News she was surprised when her name was revealed during a black-tie gala in Tulsa on April 25. Mrs. Andrews has been teaching for 26 years.

"It's really just validation that I'm doing what I should be doing, and my hard work is paying off. And that teachers everywhere are seen for our efforts and being recognized for those little things that we do every day," Andrews said.

Mrs. Andrews won a $1000 check for her classroom and a $1000 scholarship for her school district.

The awards ceremony honored 20 outstanding educators from around Northeastern Oklahoma. This was the first year for the Tulsa event. A panel of local college judges had the tough job of going through the impressive entries and choosing the winner.

Stephanie Boatman from Owasso Public Schools also won the Social Media Award and a $250 prize.

Kayla Adams was named the 2024 Southeastern Oklahoma Teacher of the Year in a separate ceremony in McAlester earlier in April.

Positively Oklahoma: Aeros Honoring 40 Oklahoma Educators

Aeros is already accepting nominations for the 2025 Teacher of the Year award.

Click here to learn more.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.