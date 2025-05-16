POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Kendall-Whittier Educator known as Duck Mama

TULSA, Okla. — Tiffany Thomason is the Assistant Principal at Kendall-Whittier Elementary School, but she admits, "The staff kind of calls me the Duck Mama."

That's thanks to a real duck mama who took a shine to her 5 years ago.

"She came and laid eggs, and then we ended up having baby ducks. I guess ducks lay eggs in the same place every year, so she's been coming back every single year, and we have babies every spring," said Thomason.

The ducklings grow in the closed-off courtyard until they learn to fly away.

"There's no way they can go out and get resources that aren't here, so I've been feeding them so they can survive," said Thomason.

She pays for their food and cares for them even on her days off.

"They know the door that I come through, and so if they're ready for me, they'll start knocking with their little beaks on the door. It's funny, and then when I come by, they just come running," said Thomason.

KJRH

The ducklings aren't just adorable, they're also educational. The students watch them through the windows as they change classes. Also, once a week on Friday, Thomason holds Duck Fridays.

"I come out and we'll go on Zoom so that all the kids can log in or their teachers log in and put it on their smartboard while the kids are eating breakfast, so they can eat breakfast and watch the ducks," said Thomason.

The dozen ducks have inspired creative thinking. One class even named them.

"Mama is Mrs. Featherby. Then we have Quack Sparrow, James Pond, Michael Quakson, Quakamole, Duck Vader, Quack Black, Quackzilla, Albert Eckstein, Sir Quacks a Lot, and Puddles," said Thomason.

No one touches the ducks, but their presence touches all.

"It's very unique to Kendall-Whittier. There aren't many elementary school kids who can say they've watched a bunch of ducks from their courtyard," said Thomason.

And they have a new feather in their cap this spring.

"We think one of the baby ducklings from last year has returned, so we'll see. I think we may have another set of baby ducklings coming in two weeks," said Thomason.

Life lessons, thanks to an educator with a nature to nurture, and the lucky ducks who have made a home and a fun tradition at her school.

"I like to think of myself as Snow White. How close am I ever going to get to being Snow White? This is it," said Thomason.

