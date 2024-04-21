Positively Oklahoma: Homeschool Entrepreneur Market Monday

BIXBY, Okla. — Some local students are polishing their pitches as they prepare for the Homeschool Entrepreneur Market.

The market will be held on Monday, April 22. It comprises kindergarten through 12th grade students from Broken Arrow, Bixby, Tulsa, and surrounding areas who have worked hard to prepare a product or service to sell at their booth.

Organizers tell Positively Oklahoma there will be around 25-30 student vendors with a wide variety of products and services, which include:



3D-printed fidgets and toys

Hand-drawn/ custom wood-burning

Greeting cards

Plant starts

Candles

Crocheted items

Hair tinsel

Handcrafted jewelry

Nerf carnival games

Origami

Baked goods (muffins, cupcakes, cookies, blondies, etc.)

'Create Your Own' booth

Body butter

You can support the students by checking out the Homeschool Entrepreneur Market at Evergreen Baptist Church, 10301 East 111st St South in Bixby, on Monday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

