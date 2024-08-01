POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: 2 News gives local boy his time to shine

TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old with sky-high dreams is getting a glimpse into the future.

Reed Secondine walked into 2 News Oklahoma on a sweltering Oklahoma day, but 2 News Anchor Julie Chin first introduced you to him in the heart of severe weather season doing what he loves most: tracking Oklahoma weather.

Secondine is a future forecaster with his own home studio. He dreams of becoming an Oklahoma Chief Meteorologist, and when we filmed our story in May, we promised to have him up to the studio to experience it all firsthand.

First up, we introduced him to our Chief Meteorologist, Michael Seger.

As Michael gave the Secondine family a tour of the weather center, they discussed forecasting, viewed stunning weather photos, and tried out the chroma key.

"I was so impressed with how many computer screens there are and how many things they are monitoring in the weather center," said Secondine.

Behind the scenes, we met up with familiar faces like 2 News Oklahoma anchors Erin Christy and Karen Larsen, who had some words of advice.

"It's a new challenge and a new thing every single day, and that's what we love the most about it," said Karen Larsen

This visit was one of many bright spots in Secondine's summer. He also appeared on the Today Show and chatted live with Al Roker.

Secondine says meeting Al and Michael, and our team now is more motivating than ever.

"Since I've met more, it makes me feel like they're supporting me," said Secondine.

Plus, we surprised the rising star with one more chance to shine.

"Doing the final forecast of the evening in the 5'oclock broadcast!" exclaimed Secondine

He was as cool as a cucumber talking about one of the hottest 7 days of the year.

When Julie Chin asked, "Do you think we'll see you working here at 2 News Oklahoma someday?" Secondine said, "Yes!"

Secondine will be a Seventh Grader this fall. You can check out his original story here.

KJRH

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.