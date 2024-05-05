Positively Oklahoma: 11th Annual Superhero Challenge sponsored by 2 News

BIXBY, Okla. — Superheroes big and small saved the day in Bixby's Washington Irving Park for the Superhero Challenge on Saturday, May 4.

The Superhero-themed obstacle course event is a fundraiser for the Child Advocacy Network, which helps raise awareness about child abuse in Tulsa.

The 11th Annual event had a "May the Fourth" Star Wars theme, with light sabers waiting for everyone at the finish line.

More than 200 people participated in the family-friendly event, which also featured inflatables, a petting zoo, and snow cones.

Child Advocacy Network Chief Development Officer Bob Beard said, "It helps us bring together a fundraiser so we can continue our mission every day with helping children with child abuse and start that healing for them."

2 News Oklahoma was a proud sponsor, and anchor Julie Chin was the event's emcee.

