Oklahoma coaches, athletes providing mentorship, coaching to young students

When most young athletes go off to camp, they come back home a faster runner, in better shape, and stronger.

But there is one camp that hopes to send these kids back home as better people.

And who better to coach hundreds of young Oklahoma athletes than former Oklahoma athletes.

These former professional athletes and coaches are coming back to a familiar place to give back to the kids in their community.

But these students aren't just learning the ropes of their favorite sport, they are learning the ropes of leading a positive, impactful life.

When these athletes play their last game, whether it be in high school, college, or in the professional sports world, they can always come back home and impact even more Oklahomans.

READ PART 1: Local sports camp provides mentorship, life skills to youth

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.