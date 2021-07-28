Watch
NewsPositively Oklahoma

Actions

Oklahoma coaches, athletes providing mentorship, coaching to young students

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 11:59:27-04

When most young athletes go off to camp, they come back home a faster runner, in better shape, and stronger.

But there is one camp that hopes to send these kids back home as better people.

And who better to coach hundreds of young Oklahoma athletes than former Oklahoma athletes.

These former professional athletes and coaches are coming back to a familiar place to give back to the kids in their community.

But these students aren't just learning the ropes of their favorite sport, they are learning the ropes of leading a positive, impactful life.

When these athletes play their last game, whether it be in high school, college, or in the professional sports world, they can always come back home and impact even more Oklahomans.

READ PART 1: Local sports camp provides mentorship, life skills to youth

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7