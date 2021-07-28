Local sports camp provides mentorship, life skills to youth

Most sports camps focus on helping athletes improve their form, get in better shape, and learn basic fundamentals of the sport.

But one local camp is digging deeper than that.

This sports camp also aims to help young athletes build their faith, gain self-confidence and learn the basic fundamentals of life.

The students train with professional coaches and athletes in the morning and afternoon. Then in the evening, the conversations go deeper.

The young athletes learn about the importance of mental health, staying safe on social media, and the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

EPOS provides mentorship to these athletes that otherwise may not get it anywhere else.

Th camp only costs $99 for a week of coaching, meals, and housing.

Founder Shelley Weaver wants these young athletes to learn at camp that when it's time to hang up their helmets or throw the ball one last time, they are worth so much more than the sport they play.

