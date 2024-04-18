Musical gives Vivia Thomas ghost story new twist for Fort Gibson’s Bicentennial

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — Oklahoma's oldest town has a tale to tell and a history so rich that two high school teachers created something special for its bicentennial.

"The play is just entitled Vivia: A New Musical! We captioned it like they do on Broadway," said Beth Brannon.

A Fort Gibson native, Brannon wrote the original musical, including all the songs.

"I just imagined myself as Vivia, and the songs just came. I give God all the credit. There's no way an English teacher in Oklahoma should've written a full-length musical except for the grace of God," said Brannon.

Her best friend, Theatre teacher Melanie Wicks, is bringing those words to life on stage. "We've been doing this for almost 17 years, I think. So to be the director of her work has been an amazing experience," said Wicks.

Part mystery, part love story, the show is about a well-known Fort Gibson ghost story.

"The legend is there was a young woman named Vivia Thomas in Boston, and she fell in love with a soldier, and they got engaged. He leaves and says he's going west for adventure. So many Western expeditions left Fort Gibson, so he ended up here. She dresses as a man to get on a train because women didn't travel alone back then, and comes to Fort Gibson and dresses as a solider to get herself into the fort so she can find him, but then she finds him alright, with a Cherokee maiden," said Brannon.

The story twists and turns from there. While the legend is popular, not much is known about Vivia Thomas, although we were able to find her tombstone dating back to 1870 in Fort Gibson National Cemetery in what's called the Circle of Honor.

Some claim she still haunts the cemetery plot.

Another Fort Gibson historical landmark takes center stage and is the backdrop for much of the musical.

"We went to the Fort and took pictures of it and some of its rooms, and that will appear on the screen and the big screen behind us, which we'll be using slides in for part of our set," said Brannon.

"With the Fort being built as a mediator between the Cherokee and the Osage, it's really cool that they're using this outlet of history that not a lot of people may realize what it was intended for, how it was used, and how it ties to our indigenous history as well," said Junior Addison Rouse, one of the show's co-stars.

The musical required extensive research. The teachers spent two and a half years perfecting the script to coincide with the bicentennial.

Production began in January with a cast and crew of 50 middle schoolers, high schoolers, and a few adult volunteers. An orchestra will also join the cast for the performance.

"We're making history, and it's never been done before. We're the first to do it, and I feel very honored," said Easton Wicks, who plays a male lead.

Emma Perdue, who plays Vivia, said, "It's such a great story. I think the whole world needs to hear it personally, and I'm excited to share it with our town."

The excitement is palpable, not just for the students but for the teachers, who have never put on an original musical like this.

"If you have a dream- you might as well go for it!" said Wicks.

As the show goes on, Brannon and Wicks hope those who fill the seats will learn something about themselves, the town they love, and Fort Gibson's famous ghost.

"I hope they leave with more appreciation for Vivia. And maybe she'll get a little more credit after this than the legend has given her," said Brannon.

Vivia: A New Musical will be performed at Fort Gibson High School on April 18, 20, and 21. All proceeds will go to the drama department. You can get ticket information here.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.