Family and Fitness combine for no-excuses workout class

TULSA, Okla. — iStroll Tulsa is a boot camp where family and fitness go hand in hand. "It's family workouts. It is also a community. It's where families can come and have workouts and also build relationships with people," said Damara McJilton, the owner and the main mom in charge. She adds, "It's chaos, constantly, but it's fun, it's great fun!"

McJilton encourages moms and dads on their fitness journey three times a week by providing a no-excuses workout. "A lot of parents have the excuse that I can't go work out; I don't have someone to watch my kids. That's understandable. But we take that excuse away and tell you you don't need somebody to watch your kids; you can watch your kids and work out, and you can have your friends around," said McJilton.

The hour-long HITT class cycles through weight training and cardio circuits. "We will modify exercises based on their experience. All of the workouts are what you can do, even if you haven't worked out before," said McJilton.

The class meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday mornings at Whiteside Park. Usually, if it's above freezing, they have class outside by the playground; if it's colder, they take it inside the community center.

Stephanie Miller has spent several years sprinting through life with the iStroll Tulsa crew. "My arms are looking better than before, but this is the village we talk about. You ask them for anything, and somebody's got it. You need wipes, you got it. You need a bottle, you got it. You need snacks for yourself and your kid, they got it for you- you forget all of that and they go, OK- that's fine. No one judges or worries about it; it's great," said Miller, a mom of two, now expecting a third.

The kids are a tight-knit group, too. They run around with friends, often help mom and learn healthy habits early. "They get to see us working out and join in with us. A lot of them have their baby hand weights, and they use to pick up and they the 12s, and they're like I can do it, so watching them work out with us is fun too," said Miller.

And this community doesn't just stop when class does. "Usually, once a month, we'll try to do a craft, and we'll organize something simple for the kids, and then once a month, we also do a mom's night out and after class a lot of times when the weather is nice the moms will meet on the playground and have a big playdate after the workout," said McJilton.

It's no wonder this workout, filled with giggles, does a parent's heart good too.

"I get something out of it, my kids get something out of it, and we really enjoy it together," said Miller.

McJilton says the first iStroll class is always free. You can learn more here.

