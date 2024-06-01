Adventure Begins at your Library: TCCL summer reading program underway

TULSA, Okla. — Get ready for a summer full of adventure! The Tulsa City-County Library's Summer Reading Program, themed 'Adventure Begins at Your Library ', is now in full swing.

The program, which runs from June 1 to July 31, is a beloved Tulsa summer tradition.

Saturday, June 1, is the first day kids, teens, and adults can sign up for the free program.

The program is simple: if you read a certain number of books for your age group and visit the library, you get rewards like free tickets to the Tulsa State Fair, Drillers Games, and other prizes.

The library also has lots of free summer programming for families.

You can learn more about the Summer Reading Program and those events here.

