Actress Cynthia Nixon to challenge Cuomo for NY governor

1:27 PM, Mar 19, 2018
34 mins ago
The Associated Press
NEW YORK, NY (WKBW) - Former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon says she'll challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York's Democratic primary in September.

Her announcement Monday sets up a race pitting an openly gay liberal activist against a two-term incumbent with a $30 million war chest and possible presidential ambitions.
    
In a video on Twitter, the public education advocate says "We want our government to work again."
    
Nixon in recent speeches has called on Democrats nationally to carve out a strong liberal identity instead of being merely the "anti-Trump party."
    
Nixon is a 51-year-old Manhattan mother of three and an ally of Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who frequently clashes with Cuomo on various issues.
    
The 60-year-old Cuomo was favored 66 percent to 19 percent over Nixon in a recent Siena College poll.

