Zero Suicide Academy: Coming together to prevent youth suicide

TULSA, Okla — Suicide is one of the preventable forms of death for those between the ages of 10 and 25.

KJRH

So, Parkside Psychiatric Hospital joined with Family and Children's Services to put on the Zero Suicide Academy for their staff and others interested in youth suicide prevention, according to Parkside's Derek Frazier.

"Representatives from the City of Tulsa," Frazier said, "the Tulsa police department, Tulsa Public Schools and other school districts."

KJRH

Family and Children's Services, Faith Crittenden said, "We trying to get every facet of the community together so we have a system wide approach to care."

KJRH

Amy Molloy from the Zero Suicide Institute showed how connecting, sharing, and finding a common path can bridge gaps in suicide prevention.

KJRH

It can be little things like making sure young people know help is as close as a call to 988 to immediately connect with a mental health provider.

And teaching youth how to be aware of warning signs of suicidal thoughts so they can manage them and access help.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

