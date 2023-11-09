Zach Bryan's father walks for cancer support

OOLOGAH, Okla. — A 70-mile walk for cancer: That's what Dewayne Bryan is doing for the third year. He's the father of Oklahoma's country star, Zach Bryan.

With a few stops, Bryan and the crew are on foot to Copan from Claremore.

Oologah High School was one of the places where students greeted him. They got inspiration out of it.

"Nobody cares if you were the toughest. Or the best football player. Or the worst. They only care about what you do with your next step," Bryan told the student.

2 News joined him on what he calls Dad's Walk.

"The plan is simple - one foot in front of the other," Bryan said.

Bryan found out cancer fighters inspire him - so much so that he's on his third year making the 70-mile trek, hoping that people will donate to his cause. One hundred percent of proceeds will go toward Hopestone Cancer Support Center of Bartlesville and Paths to Independence --- a school for autistic children.

"We decided to walk. We didn't know the destination yet. But I live in Claremore. I grew up in Copan. We figured that makes sense," he said.

Joining him were his brothers, musicians, friends, and his daughter. They'll stop once they get to Nowata for a break on Thursday night. Then, they'll be up at the crack of dawn - supporting cancer treatment and special needs development with every step.

Once the group gets to Copan, there will be a BBQ party with music. To get all the details or donate, follow 'Copan Garage' on Facebook.

