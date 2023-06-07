Yellow Brick Road bar to reopen in midtown Tulsa nearly 1 year after fire

TULSA, Okla. — One of 27 lesbian bars in America, Yellow Brick Road was almost no more after the building burned last summer.

Bar owners said the building was a total loss and worked to raise money to rebuild.



Previous coverage >>> LGBTQ-friendly Yellow Brick Road Pub lost in fire

In a GoFundMe, the organizer said the bar would reopen, but with no idea how long it would take.

Nearly a year later, the bar announced the good news on Facebook:

With lots of community support, and nearly $9,000 raised through their GoFundMe, Yellow Brick Road will finally be back open to the public starting June 9 at 4 p.m.

The bar is on 15th Street in between Harvard and Lewis.

Yellow Brick Road is a part of the Lesbian Bar Project, which aims at creating more community and spaces for LGBTQ+ folks.

"In the 1980s, there were roughly 200 Lesbian Bars in the United States. Today, there are fewer than 30," the Lesbian Bar Project website reads.

