Yellow Brick Road bar to reopen in midtown Tulsa nearly 1 year after fire

2 News Oklahoma
Tulsa firefighters work to clean up after putting out a fire at the Yellow Brick Road Pub on Friday morning. July 29, 2022.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 14:59:51-04

TULSA, Okla. — One of 27 lesbian bars in America, Yellow Brick Road was almost no more after the building burned last summer.

Bar owners said the building was a total loss and worked to raise money to rebuild.

In a GoFundMe, the organizer said the bar would reopen, but with no idea how long it would take.
Nearly a year later, the bar announced the good news on Facebook:

With lots of community support, and nearly $9,000 raised through their GoFundMe, Yellow Brick Road will finally be back open to the public starting June 9 at 4 p.m.

The bar is on 15th Street in between Harvard and Lewis.

Yellow Brick Road is a part of the Lesbian Bar Project, which aims at creating more community and spaces for LGBTQ+ folks.

"In the 1980s, there were roughly 200 Lesbian Bars in the United States. Today, there are fewer than 30," the Lesbian Bar Project website reads.

