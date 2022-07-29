LGBTQ-friendly Yellow Brick Road Pub lost in fire

TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road Pub, an LGBTQ-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, is considered a "total loss" after a fire Friday morning.

A Tulsa fire captain responding to another call saw smoke coming from the building near 15th Street and the Broken Arrow Expressway around 7:50 a.m. The captain called crews in to put the fire out.

The YBR Pub posted photos from the fire on Facebook, calling it a total loss.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under investigation. Nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

