LGBTQ-friendly Yellow Brick Road Pub lost in fire

2 News Oklahoma
Tulsa firefighters work to clean up after putting out a fire at the Yellow Brick Road Pub on Friday morning. July 29, 2022.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jul 29, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road Pub, an LGBTQ-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, is considered a "total loss" after a fire Friday morning.

A Tulsa fire captain responding to another call saw smoke coming from the building near 15th Street and the Broken Arrow Expressway around 7:50 a.m. The captain called crews in to put the fire out.

The YBR Pub posted photos from the fire on Facebook, calling it a total loss.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under investigation. Nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

