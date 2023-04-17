Wrong mail in boxes continues to plague Sapulpa neighborhood

Neighbors in Sapulpa say they continue to get the wrong mail put in their mailbox.

The problem has been going on for months now, and they worry that the sanctity of the mail is not being supported by their local post office.

“You never know whose mail is going to be in your mailbox or where yours is,” said neighbor, Kay Hoelting.

For months now, they say their letter carrier constantly puts the wrong mail in their boxes and important documents like credit card statements and checks end up elsewhere.

‘It’s important because people get statements in the mail from their bank or credit card statements or what have you and then if someone decides they aren’t going to be honest about it, then they’ve got all that information,” says neighbor, Tim McDaniel.

Neighbors say delivering the mail to the right box shouldn’t be hard.

“When I was in college, I worked one summer at the post office as a letter carrier and so I know if you case your mail right, it’s not a problem,” said Hoelting.

Even neighbor, Phil Smith says he is frustrated and tired of sorting other people’s mail.

“I know people that have done this type of service before and it’s not a contractual agreement. The post office assigns these routes by seniority and they dictate how much this is going to get paid so they’re in control. We have entered into a contract with the postal service when we put a stamp on an envelope. We’ve paid the fee to have it delivered and they’re not doing it,” said Smith.

2 News went down to the Sapulpa Post Office to find out what the problem is.

Postmaster, Bryan Alexander, said he couldn’t go on camera, but did say he is aware of the problems on this particular route along Mesa Road and that he would work to fix the problem.

We also reached out to the corporate office but haven’t heard back.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --