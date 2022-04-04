Wright Christian Academy First-grader on track to read more than 1,000 books in four months

TULSA, Okla. — What started as a classroom reading challenge has turned into a record-breaking experience. One Tulsa First-grader is proving to have a different level kind of passion for books.

Mason Goodridge, is not just inspiring his teacher and classmates, his grit and dedication will also inspire you.

NAT POP: (READING) “People have always wanted to fly.”

Mason Good ridge is six and a half years old and a young man of his word. He's a First-grader at Wright Christian Academy and one of Mrs. Brookman's students.

In January, she gave her classroom a reading challenge.

“The challenge when they came back from winter break, you know I told them how many books to read, and what they would be getting,” Mrs. Brookman, Mason's teacher said.

“The first prize, you’ll have to read 30 books. Then 60, then 90, then 120, but I chose when I came home and I said, I want to read one thousand two hundred books,” Mason said.

Mrs. Brookman said students often make exaggerations, but Mason meant it. When he pulled out his reading log today...

“I’ve read 822 books,” Mason said.

He's on track to reach his goal.

Mason said he reads anywhere between ten to sixteen books a day. They're a mix of picture and chapter books. He reads them after school and in the car on his way to and from school because he has a greater goal he hopes to accomplish one day.

“You need to read to go to college,” Mason said.

“ I don’t know if your record will ever be broken. I think it’s going to stand for a long time," Mrs. Brookman said.

"Forever," Mason said.

"Forever, I think so too," Mrs. Brookman said.

I asked Mason what he wants to be when he grows up. He said he has not decided, but right now, he would like to be a Samurai.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --