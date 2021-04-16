Worker dies after fall at downtown Tulsa construction site

TULSA, Okla. — A construction worker died after falling at a construction site on Denver Ave and Cameron Street in downtown Tulsa on Friday morning.
First responders arrived at the scene early Friday morning and found that the worker fell from the 11th floor to the 5th floor through a hole at the construction project.
The Tulsa Police Department confirmed the worker died at the scene. The worker has not been identified them at this time.
This is a developing story.
