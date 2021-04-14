City of Tulsa looking to fill labor, trade openings

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced Wednesday that it's looking for workers to fill many of its labor and trade openings.
The City said it has openings for the following positions:
- Water and Wastewater Operators
- Plumbers
- Electricians
- Mechanics
- Heavy Equipment Operators
- Parks Utility Workers
- Parks Utility Leader
City officials said many of these positions offer programs that give employees a pathway to advance in their current position. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, retirement, life insurance, paid vacation, floating holidays and sick time.
A list of job openings can be found online.
