City of Tulsa looking to fill labor, trade openings

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced Wednesday that it's looking for workers to fill many of its labor and trade openings.

The City said it has openings for the following positions:

Water and Wastewater Operators

Plumbers

Electricians

Mechanics

Heavy Equipment Operators

Parks Utility Workers

Parks Utility Leader

City officials said many of these positions offer programs that give employees a pathway to advance in their current position. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, retirement, life insurance, paid vacation, floating holidays and sick time.

A list of job openings can be found online .

