Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Tulsa looking to fill labor, trade openings

items.[0].image.alt
dogsbylori
Tulsa skyline
Posted at 4:35 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 17:35:23-04

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced Wednesday that it's looking for workers to fill many of its labor and trade openings.

The City said it has openings for the following positions:

  • Water and Wastewater Operators
  • Plumbers
  • Electricians
  • Mechanics
  • Heavy Equipment Operators
  • Parks Utility Workers
  • Parks Utility Leader

City officials said many of these positions offer programs that give employees a pathway to advance in their current position. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, retirement, life insurance, paid vacation, floating holidays and sick time.

A list of job openings can be found online.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7