Women's History Month: Mary Fallin

TULSA, Okla. — 2 Works for You celebrates Women's History Month by highlighting Oklahoma women who have impacted our culture and society.

Mary Fallin is accustomed to firsts. Fallin first made history in 1995 when she was elected the first Republican and first woman to serve as Oklahoma's lieutenant governor.

On January 10, 2011, Fallin became Oklahoma's first female governor, and then she served a second term.

Politics run in Fallin's family. She grew up in Tecumseh where both her parents served as mayor. Her mother was the city's first female mayor.

