Woman killed after a fight in Tulsa mobile park

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a possible stabbing in north Tulsa Thursday afternoon.

TSCO responded to a call about an altercation happening on North Gillette Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman dead with what appeared to be stab wounds.

According to deputies, the fight happened between the victim and a man, both residents of the mobile park. The fight escalated and the victim ended up dead. The man was taken downtown to be questioned.

At this time, the cause of death has not been confirmed and the victim's identity is unknown. An investigation is ongoing.

