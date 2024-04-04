Woman arrested in stolen SUV claims it was birthday gift, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman is facing a felony after Tulsa police caught her driving a stolen vehicle on April 1.

TPD's Real Time Information Center was alerted by a Flock Safety Camera about the stolen white Jeep at Admiral and Darlington. Officers pulled the car over near Admiral and Sheridan.

Tulsa Police Department

The driver, Angela Harrison, told officers she was at a gas station an hour before when she ran into a former customer from when she worked at Waffle House.

She went on to tell officers that the former customer gave her $10 and the white Jeep Liberty because her 53rd birthday was coming up.

Tulsa police said the Jeep was actually stolen before Christmas. They also have a picture of Harrison on surveillance camera driving the car on Jan. 14.

Tulsa Police Department

TPD said Harrison identified herself as the woman in the photo but couldn't explain how she had the car in January.

The owner of the SUV passed away last year and the car was returned to the victim's family.

Harrison is facing the felony charge of unauthorized possession of a stolen vehicle.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

