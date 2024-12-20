RISING CASES: More whooping Cough in Oklahoma this year

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is seeing a rise in Whooping Cough cases this year.

The state confirmed almost 400 cases compared to the seven reported all last year. There is a rise nationally, with more than 23,500 cases reported compared to almost 4,000 cases in 2023.

Dr. Macey Hale of the Utica Park Clinic of Claremore said she’s seen several Whooping Cough or pertussis cases since August.

“I’ve only been practicing a handful of years, and this is not something I thought I would come across so early. There are other pediatricians I know who have been practicing 20, 30 years and they said this is the most they’ve seen,” Dr. Hale said.

WHAT IS WHOOPING COUGH?

It is a highly contagious bacterial infection that attacks the respiratory system. The symptoms start as a normal cold, but Dr. Hale said the cough gets louder and longer than a typical cold.

The most common groups of people who contract the virus are infants, pregnant women, and elderly people.

“The cases have been severe enough that we’ve had to transfer kids to the children hospital just because the case is so severe. We’re seeing a spike in the younger population.”

The cough can last an average of 100 days and, for infants to toddlers, can do damage.

“Younger infants under age one can get into such bad coughing fits they will quit breathing. If they quit breathing their oxygen levels will go low, then they will turn blue and it’s really scary for parents.”

HOW CAN PEOPLE PREVENT THE VIRUS?

Dr. Hale said the best way to prevent the virus is to get vaccinated.

She also said having your child wear a mask in public if they are younger since their immune system isn’t quite developed. She also recommends this for pregnant women in the late stages of pregnancy.

For more information on Whooping Cough, the CDC has a full article.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

