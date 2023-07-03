Whole Cow Project helping Tulsans replace food

TULSA, Okla. — More than a week after the derecho ripped through Tulsa, the Oklahoma Standard is still on display.

Sunday afternoon, a line of nearly 200 people wrapped around the Bon Broth Bar in South Tulsa. They were there to replace food they lost from the derecho.

Joseph Lawless is the Cattle Manager for the Whole Cow Project. His cattle are treated "holistically." Lawless pledges to keep his cows in bio-diverse pastures, and avoid chemicals and hormones. He sells beef from the cows, which he calls more pure than others.

The people lined up at Bon Broth Bar received three pounds of beef, six eggs, and some produce. At first, they were only getting the meat, until some other Oklahomans jumped in to help.

“There’s actually a number of other farms, that joined in last minute and they’re giving away their produce, eggs, I’m not sure of everything that was given away, but it was quite a bit,” Lawless said.

Lawless' wife connected with Ali Hanson, owner of the Bon Broth Bar, to host the event at her restaurant.

Hanson told 2 News she's faced health challenges in the past, which is why she began brewing bone broth.

Now, she's happy to pay it forward.

“There’s nothing more fulfilling than using what you gained through challenge and adversity, to be able to help other people walk through that challenge themselves.”

Click here to learn more about The Whole Cow Project.

