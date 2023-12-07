Who is Owasso's new head football coach?

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Public School's offically announced a new head coach following the retirement annoucement of Coach Bill Blankenship.

The athletics department did not linger in sharing the news of a new head coach with Blankenship ending his speech making the official announcement.

Blankenship introduced the promotion of Owasso Defensive Coordinater Antonio Graham, as the new head coach starting in the 2024 season.

Blankenship and Graham share a long history as the duo were coach in player at Union high school in the early 2000's.



Under Blankenship's leadership Graham was named the All-State linebacker in 2004 and helped earn the 6A title for Union that year.

The relationship only grew after Graham graduated. Blankenship and Graham reunited working with each other at the University of Tulsa.

Blankenship left TU to persue the head coaching job at Owasso in 2016. Shortly after Graham followed becoming the defensive coordinator for the team.

After being introduced by Blankenship, Graham shared his thanks and excitement for the promotion.

"Dreams really come true," Graham said. "I want to thank Coach Blankenship. He's been an unbelievable blessing to me. Just giving me the mentor ship and the guidance to get me to where I'm at."

Graham said this is a blessing and he will use the lessons he learned from previous coaches, including Blankenship to help guide him in this new position. This is the first head coaching job for Graham and he is excited for the opportunity.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

