Coach Bill Blankenship expected to announce retirement

TULSA, Okla. — If you know anything about Tulsa-area football, you've likely heard the name Bill Blankenship.

Blankenship has 40 years of coaching football under his belt, including at the University of Tulsa, Union High School and Owasso High School.

But his coaching career might be coming to an end as he's expected to announce his retirement in a press conference on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

Blankenship played quarterback for TU before going on to coach at Eastwood Baptist, Edmond Memorial, and Spiro.

In 1992, he began coaching for Union High School, where he led the team to win three titles and go 154-26 in wins and losses over 14 years.

Interview with Owasso Head Coach Bill Blankenship

He coached at TU for four years and helped bring home the 2012 CUSA Title.

Blankenship turns 67 next week and was born and raised in Spiro, Oklahoma.

