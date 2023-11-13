What you need to know ahead of Nov. 14 special elections

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday, Nov. 14, is Election Day in Green Country, and several important initiatives are on the ballot.

Broken Arrow Public Schools

Voters in Tulsa and Wagoner counties in the Broken Arrow school district will vote on four propositions.

The first two propositions total $52 million and would invest in new technology investments for the classroom, as well as security improvements.

Also in the measure is $14 million for 1,900 HVAC units district-wide and roof replacement for 13 campuses. The remaining $4 million would pay for new school buses.

KJRH

Propositions 3 and 4 would reconsider the details of two projects from the 2015 bond issue.

“Rather than add another elementary school, which will add to the district’s overall operating costs and require an attendance zone redistricting, we are asking the voters to consider adding classroom to existing elementary schools,” said Superintendent Chuck Perry. “This idea was vetted and approved by our Long-range Planning Committee, the advisory group of parents, employees, and administrators who helped us prioritize the projects included on this bond.”

Previous coverage >>> Broken Arrow to vote on $52M for school improvements

The final question, Proposition 4, has to do with the location of the aquatic center, but the construction timeline and amount allocated to the project – $35 million – would not change. The bond dollars allocated to the pool are not available until 2025, so like Elementary 17, this project has not yet started.

“The 2015 bond included a new pool at the Kirkland Activities Complex, but since the passage of that bond, the City of Broken Arrow has expressed the desire to partner with the district in constructing and operating a pool at Elam Park,” Perry said. “While the amount and construction timeline of the pool will not change, if this question is approved by the voters, the pool may still be constructed at the Kirkland Activities Complex, but it would not be required to be constructed at that location. It gives flexibility.”

All four propositions are stand-alone questions and can be approved or disapproved individually. If passed, the propositions wouldn't raise taxes.

Skiatook

The City of Skiatook in Tulsa County will vote on a one-cent sales tax.

The proceeds from the tax would fund the police and fire department expenditures, including new facilities, equipment, and operational costs.

KJRH

The tax would start on April 1, 2024 and continue until March 31, 2039.

Monkey Island Fire Protection

Property owners on Monkey Island will vote on increasing the fire department's tax levy from seven mills to ten mills.

KJRH

The department said the seven mill tax levy hasn't increased since 2004.

Rogers County

Voters in Rogers County will vote for a member of the Northwest Fire Board of Directors.

Bill Pearson, Russell Cox and Jim Bob Cottingim are all up for the seat.

Click here for election results.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

