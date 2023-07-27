What you need to know about the August 8 election

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is looking forward to the August 8 elections and has some tips for people who want to vote.

Voters must be registered in advance to be eligible to vote in any election. This year's voter registration deadline was July 14.

Oklahoma voters can request an absentee ballot through the OK Voters Portal or can submit a paper request to the Election Board Office located at 555 N Denver Ave.

If an absentee ballot is approved USPS recommends voters give at least 7 days before the election to turn in the ballot. Absentee ballots can also be hand-delivered to the Election Board Office.

Oklahomans can also request early access voting which happens on August 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Election Board Office.

People can vote on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their assigned polling station. To find your polling station visit OK Voters Portal.

View what is on the Tulsa ballot here.

