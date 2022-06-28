What you need to know about Election Day

GREEN COUNTRY — It's finally here - it's Election Day here in Oklahoma!

Polls are set to open at 7 a.m. Something to remember this year is several counties across Green Country went through redistricting which means your polling place may have changed.

It's easy to find out where to find out your new polling location and there are a couple of ways to do it:

You can go to your county's Election Board and they can find the correct polling place for you. Go to oklahoma.gov and click on the voter tab where there will be plenty of options to choose from. Click Voting 101 and you'll see the "find your election" option. If your voter registration is current, then it will tell you where this year's polling location is.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman says it's important to know what district you're voting in because if you show up at the wrong location, you won't be able to vote.

Another reminder for voters is that you will need your voter registration card or an unexpired government-issued ID to vote. You're also allowed to bring notes or a marked sample ballot to help in the voting process.

Voters are not allowed to wear anything that could be considered electioneering or advocating for or against a candidate/issue on the ballot. It is illegal to electioneer within 300 feet of a ballot box or polling place. Any campaigning or signage is also not allowed.

If you have any questions about the process of voting in this month's primary elections, all instructions will be on the ballot, as well as inside the voting booth.

Once you've voted, you'll get a sticker and be sent on your way.

