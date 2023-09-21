What is Yaffe Metals?

TULSA, Okla. — Yaffe Metals location at 7300 Charles Page Blvd. suffered a fire on Thursday morning, resulting in a billowing cloud of black smoke.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the source of the smoke is a pile of cars that were set to be scrapped.

The company owns a variety of metal scrap and recycling facilities in Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas.

At the plant in Tulsa they process ferrous metals like iron and stainless steel.

They also process nonferrous metals like titanium, tin, gold, copper, lead, silver and a variety of others.

The company also has a car shredder and other equipment for metal processing.

Sand Springs fire says there are no public health concerns.

