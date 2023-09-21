Large fire at Yaffe Metals scrap yard near Tulsa, Sand Springs border

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa and Sand Springs fire departments are responding to a large fire near 65 W Ave. and Charles Page Blvd at Yaffe Metals.

TFD is assisting SSFD to put out the fire. The smoke can be seen from the east and west sides of the Arkansas River.

The area is full of smoke and fire trucks are blocking the roads near the scene. Crews are asking for people to avoid the area as they continue to battle the fire.

2 News crews are working to get information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

