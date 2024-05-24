"We've really brought Hollywood into Oklahoma": Stars to box each other at Grand Lake

TULSA, Okla. — Celebrities have touched down in Tulsa for a boxing event Memorial Day weekend at where else but Grand Lake.

Celebrity Boxing Comic Con kicks off Friday afternoon and will see some Hollywood names square off against each other.

Some of the participants stopped by Brookside and spoke with 2 News.

While the stars duke it out in the ring, there will be a silent auction benefiting the nonprofit Heart of a Lion.

Actor and producer Johnny Venokur will be the ringmaster, a new experience for him.

He told us the nonprofit's cause—helping veterans, first responders, and children—hits close to home in his native Long Island, NY.

"This is a near and dear," he said. "You know, I was over in New York City during 9/11. So, that means a lot to me.”

Some of the celebrities who will be hosting or fighting include Andy Dick, Dr. Hasaan Rasheed, Damon Gillespie, Patrick Kilpatrick, and many more.

2 News caught up with Rasheed, who’s best known for his roles in “Black Panther,” “Friday Night Lights,” and other projects.

“I’ve never done boxing. This should be my first time ever in the ring in life,” the actor said.

Aside from the boxing, the food vendors, and live music this weekend, fans will also get the chance to meet the stars at Grand Lake.

To book tickets for the boxing and see more details, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

