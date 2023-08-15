'We're going to be ready': Gist reassures librarians ahead of first day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public School students return to the classroom Aug. 17.

Eyes across the state are on TPS as tensions between the district and the State Department of Education are at an all-time high.



Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist spoke to TPS librarians at a conference for the media specialist to learn more about preparing students for academic research. Gist spoke about the importance of librarians and how important their jobs are.

"I did want to come and just say thank you and welcome you back," Gist said. "and get to see you and be in a space with you."

When she asked the audience if there was anything else they wanted to do an audience member said they wanted to take the time the thank Gist.

"We want to say thank you to you," they said. "We appreciate you every single day."

Gist said she knows that the dispute between the state and TPS affects everyone. She said the attacks against TPS right before school starts are unconscionable.

"To think that we would distract this team from what matters most which is making sure that our young people come back to school, that we have a safe joyful productive place for them to come and be together to learn, it's just not okay," she said.



She said the accusations from the OSDE have been constant and that it's been difficult to navigate.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

