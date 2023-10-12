Welltown Oktoberfest 2023 to be held this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — It is Oktoberfest time in Green Country. One of the many big celebrations is in downtown Tulsa.

On Friday and Saturday, Welltown Brewing is hosting its annual Oktoberfest. The intersection near Archer and Cheyenne will turn into one big German celebration.

"It basically changes this street to a festival grounds," Jeremy Diamond, owner of Welltown Brewing, said. Diamond said this Oktoberfest might not be the largest, but there is more to it than that.

"We're not a big sprawling footprint, but we kind of like it that way," Diamond said. "You're always gonna find a spot, a little corner, little fire pit somewhere you can get cozy on. Yeah, if you're not all about the crowds and different things, we have spots for you."

Vendors and local food from around Tulsa will come together for a good time.

"We have a lot of different stein games with different races, and we have something we call Pour Me Another," Diamond said. "There's lots of different crazy things a little outside the box, but a lot of fun."

Downtown Oktoberfest is from 4 pm until Midnight on Friday and from 2 pm to midnight on Saturday.

With the forecast from the 2 News Oklahoma Weather Team, Diamond is excited.

"I don't know if we've ever had weather quite like this this year," Diamond said. "We have four different firepit areas that are going to be kind of roaring if you will, if you get a little cold."

You will need a ticket to enter, and IDs will be checked. General Admission starts at $20, with VIP beginning at $55.

Diamond said to get the best deal on beer purchases, consider the "beer pass."

"It's a bracelet you actually get with five beer coupons," Diamond said. "It's $1 cheaper per beer. All our beers are going to a $7 20-ounce pour. So, we don't try to gouge people. We try to keep things a little bit affordable. So yeah, the beer pass is a $30 pass. You're actually paying $6 for a $7 product."

In addition to all the drinks, food, and music, there will also be something unique.

"Talking about outlandish things this year is we have a goat garden," Diamond said. "So kind of interesting. We have a tent dedicated to goats. So, some might call it a petting zoo. But we're 21 up so we're all adults here. So, we're gonna have a little goat garden. Get in there with goats. I don't know, man, after a couple of beers. It's gonna be fun."

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Welltown Oktoberfest's website here: https://www.welltownoktoberfest.com/

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

