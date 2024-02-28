'We still have good people in the world': Tulsa woman receives free home repairs from local non-profit

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman received home improvements Wednesday from a local non-profit dedicated to helping low-income residents live in safer conditions.

Revitalize T-Town has helped residents since 1997 and served over 2,600 Tulsa homeowners with repairs free of cost. Audrey Garland is one of over one hundred Tulsans that the organization expects to support this fiscal year.

“I was praying, and I was telling God, ‘I need some help,’” said Garland. “I’m on a fixed income, and I just don’t have the money to do it, you know, and so I just thank God that he made way for me to get this done.”

RTT focuses on safety, security and weatherproofing. The team installed a handrail in Garland’s garage, replaced outside steps, fixed her leaky kitchen sink and remodeled her bathroom.

For Garland, who lived in her north Tulsa home for the last fifteen years, the bathroom was most critical to get done.

“I was scared to get in my tub half the time because I thought it would fall through the floor,” said Garland. “When you’d walk in my bathroom, it would sway, the floor would, and I was just scared to go in there a lot of times.”

SayCo Construction was able to replace the molded surround wall, refinish the shower wall, and fix the floor. Garland said she no longer fears hurting herself and can go into the bathroom with peace of mind.

“It means a lot to me,” said Garland. “I’m not getting any younger, you know. I fight a lot of health problems, and so I thank God for them coming in and doing the work.”

Garland told 2 News she never thought something like this would happen to her.

"I just thank God that we still have good people in the world," said Garland. "As bad as our world is today, we still have good people in the world, and I'm thankful for that."

Sadie Coltrane, Program Associate with RTT, said most of the clients they serve are senior citizens living on social security or disabled families who have very limited options to get their needs met.

“They need bathroom updates to make it sturdier, they need taller toilets because their joints just don’t have the ability to get off a lower stool, they need grab bars in the shower, so they don’t fall down,” said Coltrane. “And it’s hard to make those repairs on an income, let alone social security.”

Coltrane said the impact that their projects create can be seen as a ripple effect. With sounder fixtures, Garland can be less worried about injuries for herself and her family when they visit.

Moreover, when these residents have safer homes, it builds up more of a sense of neighborhood pride.

“As you see more homes cared well for, and then the homeowners end up staying in their homes and can pour into their neighbors, it’s just like a legacy in that neighborhood,” said Coltrane.

RTT does have an income requirement for the residents they serve. Those who may qualify can call 918-742-6241 x202 to request an application.

The community can donate online to RTT to help more Tulsan's.





