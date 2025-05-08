'We don’t want to lose that history' | A resident push for Jenks History Museum

JENKS, Okla. — A citizen-led push to build a history museum is in full swing with progress being made to show where the city's been.

It all started as a Facebook group called Jenks America: Past and Present which quickly gained a large following.

Now a movement for a museum is well in the works.

The Jenks America Museum and Historical Society is a newly designated 501(c)3 nonprofit trying to tackle the challenge.

2 News talked with the board of directors about how the organization started and where it's going.

Annette Bowles created the Facebook group with a dream of opening a museum. She said it was exciting to see how many people engaged on the page.

"The other day I posted a thread, 'What is your first job in Jenks?' We have 2.7K on that one thread so that just tells you people want to talk about their experience in Jenks, their history," Bowles said.

She said over the years Jenks has grown and changed, all for good but with change areas of history are being forgotten, that is why she wants a museum.

It wasn't only Bowles who found interest in Jenks' history, other people living in Jenks wanted a seat at the table.

One of those was former Jenks Mayor Wayne Parker. He's an expert when it comes to his family's history and its woven nature into Jenks'.

He showed 2 News an old phone book from the city and the numerous businesses his family-owned.

He said it's important to share Jenks' history because it's one of importance.

"I graduated in 66 and there were 1,500 people, in town. 1,500 in school. I was mayor from 81 through 85, we had about 7,500 people. Today we’re 29,000 people and still growing," said Parker. "We don’t want to lose that history."

With the new 501(c)3 designation the nonprofit can collect tax deductible donations.

While they don't have a physical space yet, the board said they're working to get a display in city hall. They also host monthly events talking about the history of Jenks.

